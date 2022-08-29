EKSU Faults ASUU President’s Comment Against Varsity





Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado Ekiti has berated the national president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, over a derogatory statement made about the institution.

The management of the institution while reacting to the interview the ASUU president granted on television, where he mentioned some state-owned universities in Nigeria as quacks and irrelevant.

In the interview, Osodeke listed some first generation universities as the ones that matter most in the ongoing struggle by ASUU.

Reacting, the management of EKSU described the denigrating remark about some universities, coming from the president of ASUU as unfortunate, reckless and unwarranted.

The head, directorate of information and corporate affairs, Mr Bode Olofinmuagun, said in a statement that the arrant nonsense coming from Osodeke was totally unacceptable and condemnable.

“Ekiti State University, Ado- Ekiti is currently the 14th best university in Nigeria out of about 200…





Source: Leadership Newspaper