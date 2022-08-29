FIRS And The Power Of Tax Administration





Over the years, there have been experiences of clash, controversy, misunderstanding and widespread ignorance of the powers, roles, responsibilities and mandate of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to administer tax laws for revenue generation for the federal government.

That has resulted in countless legal and administrative tussles, which sometimes deny the government of its due revenues and at other times help to address over and under remitance, amongst others.

In all of that, the objectives of FIRS are to control and administer the different taxes and laws specified in the first schedule or other laws made or to be made from time to time by the National Assembly or other regulations made there under by the government of the federation and to account for all taxes collected.

FIRS relationship with the Ministry of Finance

Historically, tax collection functions have been within the Ministry of Finance, and at present, for Nigeria, its tax administration body – FIRS has…





Source: Leadership Newspaper