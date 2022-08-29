Groom, 6 Wedding Guests Die In Enugu As Police Order Investigation





Confusion has enveloped Akutara village in Adani community of Uzo-Uwani local government area of Enugu State following the mysterious death of a groom and six wedding guests in the community.

The State Police Command has confirmed the development, saying a full scale investigation has be ordered into the incident.

Sources disclosed that eight other people including the bride were also receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the community.

It was gathered that the victims had returned from a traditional wedding ceremony at Obollo-Eke in Udenu local government area of the State and were discovered dead the next day.

Sources added that the deceased and others may have been victims of inhaled carbon dioxide from a power generating set, which was brought to the veranda of a house where the victims passed the night on return from the wedding ceremony.

The source said the actual cause of the deaths will be ascertained when autopsy is conducted on the dead bodies.

Source: Leadership Newspaper