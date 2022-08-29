Pro-Chancellors Tackle ASUU For Calling State Varsities ‘Quacks’





The Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State-owned Universities (COPSUN) has criticised the President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, for referring to some state-owned universities in the country as ‘quacks’.

Recall that the ASUU President had while speaking on a television programme on Arise News Channel on August 26 said that State Universities are “irrelevant and quacks.”

But reacting in a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP on Monday, the Pro-Chancellors said the statement was insulting, contemptuous and unbecoming for the President of ASUU to state that these esteemed individuals are presiding over quack and inconsequential Universities.

The secretary of the committee, Marcus Awobifa, also said State Universities cannot be forced or coerced to implement agreements reached between the Federal Government and her workers in the Universities to which they are not parties.

The committee also condemned the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper