Zulum Enrols 4,229 IDP Orphans, Others In Mass School Enrolments





Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, traveled to Monguno on Sunday, where he led the enrolment of 4,229 school-aged children, including orphans, whose parents were killed during the Boko Haram insurgency in parts of Northern Borno.

The exercise which led to the enrolment of 4,229 children on the first day, targets 7,000 children by the end of this Monday, under the first phase.

The children, aged between six and 13 years were enroled into primary and junior secondary schools, depending on their academic statuses before they were displaced by insurgents from communities in Monguno, Kukawa, Guzamala and Marte local government areas of northern Borno.

After numerous attacks on communities in the LGAs since 2014, residents including thousands of children escaped to Monguno town to live in IDP camps for years, with many children missing school as a result.

“Today we are here in Monguno for only one purpose, to enroll your wards to schools,” Zulum told guardians and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper