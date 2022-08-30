2 KWASU Students Found Dead Inside Private Hostel





Two 200-level students of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Tobiloba Daniel and Arewa Abayomi, have been found dead inside their hostel.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the deceased students were dating before their sad end.

“We suspect they are lovers and we became concerned when they were not seen during the ongoing examination in the university and also in their class for three days.

“It was when some of their friends got to their hostel outside the school that they found them both dead and naked. But we suspect it’s a case of poison,” a source confided in LEADERSHIP.

The director, University Relations at KWASU, Dr Saeedat Aliyu, said she has not received official communication on the death of the two students.

However, the spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, on Tuesday, confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP in Ilorin, the state capital.

“The information was that the two of them (students) were found dead inside their room and the police…





Source: Leadership Newspaper