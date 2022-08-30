Academic Staff Union Of Universities And The Future Of The University System





Following the recent press briefing by the Honourable Minister of Education, Mal. Adamu Adamu that agreement has been reached with all Staff Unions in our Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education except ASUU, public attention has been focused on the Academic Staff Union of Universities and their annual ritual of strikes.

It is an established fact that frequent disruption of academic calendar is not only responsible for the low ranking of Nigerian universities but a source of despair to students and their parents alike. It is therefore disheartening that ASUU has refused to call off the current strike based on Government’s adoption of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) convention on “No work No pay” which is also applicable to the other Unions that have resumed duties.

The social media is awash with efforts by the Union to mobilize its members for an indefinite strike based on misrepresentation of facts. For example, ASUU is telling its local…





Source: Leadership Newspaper