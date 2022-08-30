Churches, Mosques, Others Involved In Crude Oil Theft, Vandalism – Kyari 





The Group chief executive officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has revealed that churches, mosques, security agencies as well as communities where pipelines pass through, are involved in pipeline vandalism and theft of petroleum products.

He made the disclosure Tuesday at the weekly ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team at the State House in Abuja.

He said: “As you may also be aware because of the very unfortunate acts of vandals along our major pipelines from Atlas Cove all the to Ibadan, and all others connecting all the 37 depots that we have across the country. You know, none of them can take delivery of products today.

“And the reason is very simple. For some of the lines, for instance, from Warri to Benin, we haven’t operated that line for 15 years. Every molecule of product that we put get lost. And of course, you remember the sad incident of fire incident very close to Warri, close to Sapele…





Source: Leadership Newspaper