Clerics Advocate Stiffer Punishment For Rapists





District pastor of Asokoro Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Abuja, Musa Munaji has called on the government at all levels to apply stiffer penalties for perpetrators of rape and other gender-based violence.

Munaji made the call over the weekend during a peaceful walk to raise awareness and advocate for the end of violence around the world.

Speaking on the theme: of “EndItNow Emphasis Day,” he said perpetrators shouldn’t be hidden once they are found guilty, but allowed to face the consequences so as to put a stop to the act.

He said men and women were created in the image of God, saying that every individual either man or woman is valued in the face of the Lord.

The spiritual father also condemned violence of any kind, either emotional, physical, or psychological.

“As a church, we are saying no to violence of any type, against women, men or children.”

“There are many accounts of violence either rape, emotional abuse, and others within the church, and most of these perpetrators are…





Source: Leadership Newspaper