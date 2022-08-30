Japan, AfDB Pledge $5bn To Support Indebted African Countries





The Japanese government and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have announced a $5 billion financial cooperation to support countries facing debt challenges in the region.

The bank made the pledge on Sunday, at the eighth Tokyo international conference on African development (TICAD8) held in Tunisia, according to a statement on AfDB’s website.

AfDB said the support was under the fifth phase of the enhanced private sector assistance for Africa initiative (EPSA 5) from 2023 to 2025.

It said the fund consists of $4 billion under the existing window and an additional $1 billion that will be provided under a new “special window.”

AfDB also said Japan would establish the special window to support countries that are making progress in the enhancement of debt transparency and sustainability, and other reforms, thereby, making steady and significant improvements in their debt situations.

Speaking at the inauguration of EPSA 5, Masato Kanda, Japan’s vice-minister of finance for…





Source: Leadership Newspaper