JUST-IN: ASUU Declares Comprehensive, Indefinite Strike





The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has converted its ongoing six-month-old strike to an indefinite industrial action.

ASUU president, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, who made the announcement in a press statement, released on Monday night, said the decision was to save public universities in the country from collapse.

He said the decision was taken by the ASUU National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, which ended earlier Monday morning.

The NEC meeting, which involved principal officers, zonal coordinators and branch chairmen of the Union, decided to declare a total, comprehensive and indefinite strike.

ASUU had initially on February 14, 2022 declared a four-week strike, the union later rolled over the strike on March 13 for eight weeks and subsequently extended it to three months on May 9.

The grouse of the Union include government’s failure to implement the Memorandum of Action (MoA) signed with the Union on December 23, 2020, and the non-signing of the 2009…





Source: Leadership Newspaper