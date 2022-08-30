Naval Chief Declares Oil Theft Figures Unrealistic





Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo has said the touted figures of crude oil theft in Nigeria were not realistic.

He said the data entailed an addition of non-production figures and losses.

The CNS who spoke on Channels TV programme ‘News Night’ said the claims are outrageous.

He said non-production was not allowing the federal government to earn the desired revenue.

Gambo said, “Losses occur also as a result of metering errors on the operating platforms. However, the volume of crude oil shortages from non-production figures are often added to oil thefts instead of declaring them as oil losses.

“Some sources also claim that about 20, 000 to 200,000 barrels per day are stolen. Most of these claims are definitely outrageous and unrealistic.

“Let’s analyse this, 100,000 barrels of crude oil is equivalent of 15 million eight hundred thousand liters which will require.

“A five-tonne barge making 3,160 trips per day to convey these products out of the creek.

“Let’s agree…





Source: Leadership Newspaper