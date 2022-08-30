Nigeria On Track In Attaining 95% Digital Literacy By 2030 – Pantami





The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, said Nigeria is on track towards attaining 95 per cent digital literacy in 2030, as contained in the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), 2020 – 2030.

Pantami, who presided over the graduation of participants at a two-week Digital Job Creation Training for the North-East in Gombe, which was facilitated by the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, said the reason NCC trains citizens on digital literacy is because digital skills are no longer considered a luxury, but necessities which is required for any business to succeed.

The Minister said, “ICT is not just an independent sector but the key enabler of all other sectors today. It enables opportunities in education, in health, in agriculture, in security, in defence, in manufacturing, in trade, in investment and in industry.”

He, therefore, urged the participants to adopt innovation-driven enterprises and to utilize the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper