Nigerian Firm Partners Jordanian Coy To Launch Digitised Food Traceability System 





A Nigerian firm, Digital Development Hub (DDHub), has entered into tripartite partnership with Decapolis, a Jordanian company, which specialises on digital agriculture, as well as the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), to start digitised food traceability system in Nigeria.

A statement released Monday in Abuja by the chief executive officer of DDHub Nigeria, AbdulGaniyu Rufai Yakub, said the agreement was signed in Abuja at the weekend, adding that the feat was the first of its kind in Africa.

According to Yakub, Food Traceability System is a tech system for improved value chain in agribusiness which is evolving in great economies of the world.

He said the system maximises food production and distribution, reducing both risks and waste during and after production processes.

“The system is rooted in digital technology which uses block chain technology via Internet of Things (IoT).

“The aim of the program is to use Information technology to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper