



Nigerian’s music sensation, Iwunor Anselm Chibuzor, better known as Richplug, has diffused tension that normally characterises the music scenery in Nigeria.

Based in Cyprus, Richplug is one of the fast-growing talented artistes in the country.

The Anambra-born singer attended Trinity Secondary School in Onitsha, before travelling out to study—with which he has also been fulfilling destiny by combining it with music.

The highly rated entertainer has released mouth-watering singles which includes ‘ogbe cartel’ and collaboration with Eastside rapper JeriQ in the remix of his song ‘Olu’.

Richplug has been raising the roof in clubs and bars in the country with his tracks. His latent single, ‘Onye’, which he did in Igbo language, is already making waves and been receiving massive positive rating and download.

The artiste of Igbo descent has been experiencing huge rise in his profile in Nigeria and across the world. Iwunor Chibuzor is another example that the country is…





Source: Leadership Newspaper