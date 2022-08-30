Police Rescue Suspected Child Trafficker From Lagos Mob





The timely intervention of men of the Lagos State Police Command has saved a 22-year-old man, Ayomide Fawehinmi, from a mob action.

He was alleged to have stolen a child at the Empire Area of Surulere in the state.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the suspect lured a 15-year-old boy from his mother’s shop and was taking him to an unknown destination before he was accosted by a neighbour who raised the alarm.

The police public relations officer, Ben Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident said, “The suspect was rescued and thereafter arrested after a distress call was received from members of the community about the mob action.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect lured a 15-year-old boy from his mother’s shop and was taking him to an unknown destination before he was accosted by a neighbour who raised the alarm. The suspect had already dispossessed the boy of an Itel android phone to cut off communication with his mother,” he said.

The boy was rescued unhurt and the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper