Watson Wins ‘At 40 & Fabulous’ Reality TV Show





40 & Fabulous, a reality TV show aimed at training and economically empowering women over 40 years, has announced Jane Watson, as the winner of the maiden edition of its television reality programme.

Watson won the star prize of N10million and a car at the grand finale of the show yesterday.

Also trailing in second and third positions are Omotomilola Makanjuola, and Princess Okaine.

40 & Fabulous founder, Mrs Nnenna Abani, said the show targets women who are 40 and above to equip them with skills, or education that will enable them carve a niche for themselves in the society in addition to complimenting the efforts of government on women empowerment.

She said outside Nigeria, women who are over 70 years were still doing business or starting new trade but in Nigeria, the reverse is the case.

“We are here to say that age is not a barrier to new beginnings,’’ Abani said.

She pointed out that the desire to lift women out of poverty spurred her to organise the Reality TV…





Source: Leadership Newspaper