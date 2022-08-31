2023: Peter Obi Denies Backing Atiku, PDP





Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the forthcoming 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has denied the rumour that he planned to back the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to win the election.

Director-general of the Obi-Datti Ahmed Presidential Campaign Prganisation, Dr. Doyin Okupe, made the rebuttal in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP on Wednesday.

Okupe described Obi as the most acceptable presidential candidate to every segment of the country’s populace and with the most potent capacity to rescue Nigeria from its current degeneration to the abyss, hence there was no basis for the LP presidential candidate to contemplate taking such action of backing out or supporting another candidate.

Okupe said, “I hereby categorically refute the false statement, making the rounds, that Peter Obi has made any deal with alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP with respect to the 2023 presidential election.

“By the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper