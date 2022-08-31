2023: South-South PDP Leader Lobbying To Be Atiku’s Chief Of Staff, Wike Claims





Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has accused an unnamed leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the South-South zone of lobbying to become the Chief of Staff to the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, if the latter wins the 2023 presidential election.

This is even as the governor declared that Rivers State was entitled to a reward from the PDP just like Adamawa, Benue and Delta States, pointing out that if no reward comes, the party should not expect votes from the people of the State.

Wike spoke on Wednesday during the flag-off of the construction of internal roads in Igwurita Community of Ikwerre local government area of the State, which was performed by the Abia State governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu.

The governor vowed that no amount of money or threat to his life will make him to betray his people, adding that he stands by whatever action he takes.

Wike said: “Two days ago, I was watching television, one person who said he is one of the leaders…





Source: Leadership Newspaper