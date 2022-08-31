APC Govs Appeal To ASUU To Suspend Strike 





The Progressive Governors’ Forum has appealed to the Academic Satff Union of Universities (ASUU) to suspend its indefinite strike.

Chairman of the forum and Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu, made the appeal on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He led other governors on the platform of the Progressive Governors Forum to the Villa to see vice president, Yemi Osinajo, who has been recovering from leg surgery.

According to him, ASUU should be mindful of the next generation.

He said “I, like many other stakeholders, governors, National Assembly Members, president, vice president. Remember during a Salah visit when we paid a visit to the President in Daura, Mr President appealed to ASUU and said that ASUU should be mindful of the future of the next generation.

“He didn’t play the blame game. He spoke as a father and I think he even went further to say that even if ASUU had been offended, they will please think about our next generation.

“I think that this is…





Source: Leadership Newspaper