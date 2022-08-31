As PDP, APC, SDP Realign In Adamawa





The major political parties in Adamawa State are in the critical stages in their bid to win the 2023 governorship election.

With the party primaries over, political realignments have become the order of the day. These moves have manifested in defections and resort to new candidates and running mates.

But these schemings are not unexpected especially in a state where the incumbents have been defeated at the polls.

The 2023 post primary intrigues started with the realignment within the ruling party in the state, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The party’s candidate who is the incumbent governor, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, picked the vice chancellor of the Adamawa State University (ADSU), Prof Kaleptapwa Farauta, as his running mate for the 2023 governorship election.

Prof Farauta, who is from Numan in Southern Kaduna, had been the vice chancellor of ADSU since February 2020. She had previously served as chairman of the Adamawa State Universal Basic Education Board and then as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper