Dangote Cement Grows Turnover On Strong Sales





Nigeria’s most capitalised quoted cement company and Africa’s largest cement manufacturer, Dangote Cement Plc has consistently grown its turnover on strong sales.

The board of Dangote Cement recently presented its unaudited financials for the half-year ended June 30, 2022, with a growth of 17.01 per cent in sales revenue within the period.

According to the result, revenue for the period stood at N808.037 billion in the first half of the year 2022, up by N117.493 billion from N690.545 billion. Dangote Cement reported group sales volume of 14.2Mt, consisting of 9.3 Mt done by Nigerian operations while the balance was contributed by operations in other African countries.

Administrative expenses increased from N30.709 billion to N34.134 billion; selling and distribution expenses soared to N135.272 billion from N87.575 billion, while profit from operating activities stood at N318.121 billion, up from N302.197 billion.

Finance income grew from N9.408 billion to N11.645 billion, after…





Source: Leadership Newspaper