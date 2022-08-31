Expert Steps Up Fight Against SGBV In Nigeria





Executive director of Boundless Hands Africa Initiative, Titilayo Ogunbambi, has stepped up the fight against Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) in the country with the launch of ‘Emerge’, a book that explains how to protect young girls and women from SGBV.

From the ends of Africa to Asia, the stories in the book entitled Emerge have clear strategies and recommendations on how all and sundry can end the circle of SGBV in the society.

Ogunbambi, at the book launch in Lagos, said pockets of violence exist in the society, adding that societal judgment has continued to encourage the culture of silence that suppresses survivors’ voices.

Ogunbambi, who is the author of “Emerge” said many young girls and women are like ‘sleeper cells’.

“When they wake up, the internet goes wild with the news, and everyone wants to share; some sympathize genuinely but are not interested in how to address the “core” (Root cause) where the cells take their command,” Ogunbambi…





Source: Leadership Newspaper