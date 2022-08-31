Fidelity Acquisition: Union Bank UK Not Part Of Titan Trust’s Deal With Union Bank Nigeria





Contrary to reports in some sections of the online media, the Titan Trust Bank (TTB) Limited has clarified that Union Bank UK, which Fidelity Bank Plc announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire, was not part of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc initially acquired by it.

Recall that earlier in the year, Titan Trust Bank through its parent company, Tropical General Investments Limited (TGI Group), completed the acquisition of Union Bank of Nigeria, as part of its ambitious plan of building a strong Tier-1 brand capable of taking up a larger market share in the country and the larger continent.

The deal, regarded as one of the largest acquisition deals in the history of Nigeria’s banking industry, with an off-market deal worth N191billion, has since positioned the lender to compete with other long-standing and well-rooted Nigerian banks.

The shares of Union Bank of Nigeria have been transferred to its new owners, TGI Group.

Findings, however, revealed that the ownership…





Source: Leadership Newspaper