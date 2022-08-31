JUST-IN: Many Trapped As Multi-storey Building Collapses In Kano Market 





A multi-storey building has collapsed in the city of Kano, leaving many people feared trapped under its rubbles.

The rescue operation is ongoing, according to the Kano State Fire Service.

Eight people have been rescued so far, according to Nura Abdullahi of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The building is located at the GSM Market in the city, with several shops on the ground floor.

“The building was under construction but the ground floor was occupied,” Abdullahi said, adding that it is believed that people were shopping there when the building collapsed.

“We are not able to get a rough estimate of the number of people trappeadded.dde,” he added.





Source: Leadership Newspaper