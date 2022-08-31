Minister Seeks Media Support For Transportation Policies





The minister of state for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, has called for the need for media practitioners to play the role of partners in progress with government on policies and programmes aimed at making life better for Nigerians.

The minister, who stated this while speaking with some officials of the Abuja Transportation and Aviation Correspondents Association in his office in Abuja, said the fourth estate of the realm has a key and patriotic role to play in nation building.

The special assistant, media to the minister, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, said Adegoroye, who noted that the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, and himself have enjoyed a reasonable level of support from the media since their assumption of office, added that sustaining such level of support would be of immense benefit to the ministry.

He said: “It is important for those of us in government to maintain a productive relationship with those of you in the media because of the crucial duties…





Source: Leadership Newspaper