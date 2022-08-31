Nigeria, South Korea’s Trade Volume Hits $1.1bn In Q2 2022





Trade volume between South Korea and Nigeria has hit $1.1bn within the first two quarters of 2022. This indicates a 20 per cent increase compared to same periods in 2021.

South Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Kim Young-Chae, revealed this during the first official visit of the President of the Korea Africa Foundation (KAF), Lyeon Woon-ki, to Nigeria.

LEADERSHIP reports that in the past few years, there has been a general depreciation in global trade owing to COVID-19 pandemic, including the decrease of volume of trade between Nigeria and South Korea.

But President Woon-ki said Nigeria displaced South Africa to become Korea’s largest trade partner in 2021.

This is in spite of the negative public perception of Nigeria which poses a great disadvantage, dissuading Korean businesses from investing in the Nigerian market.

“Koreans do not have a good perception of Nigeria. Most Koreans believe Nigeria is a difficult, odd place to live,” said Woon-ki, who was on the last leg of his…





Source: Leadership Newspaper