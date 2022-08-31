NSCDC Commissions 8 Gunboats To Combat Oil Theft





Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has commissioned eight gunboats to enable its officers and men to wage full scale war against crude oil theft, illegal bunkering and pipeline vandalism in the nation.

The corps commandant-general, Dr. Abubakar Ahmed Audi, said the move became necessary to strengthen the combative capacity of its anti-vandalism squad in stemming the tide of huge revenue loss to the federal government in the oil sector.

Audi, in a statement signed by the NSCDC director of public relations, DCC Odumosu Olusola also announced the launched a special operation to stop oil thieves from further sabotaging the nation’s oil and gas installations.

The NSCDC boss who blamed the nation’s economic downturn on attacks on oil and gas facilities by saboteurs said they will use their operation to dominate the nation’s backwaters through aggressive and intelligence-driven patrols.

Audi warned that Nigeria’s economy will remain vulnerable and weak if illegal…





Source: Leadership Newspaper