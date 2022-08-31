Organ Harvesting: Ukpo Sues Federal Govt, Ekweremadu, Wants Court Order Reversed





David Ukpo who is the alleged victim of the purported organ harvesting scandal involving former deputy Senate president Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, has asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to set aside its July 1, 2022 order for the release of his biodata for use in a London court in Ekweremadu’s trial.

Ukpo who faulted the proceedings of the court that led to the issuance of the order, claimed that his fundamental rights to a fair hearing and personal privacy had been grossly breached.

His grouse was that neither he nor the attorney-general of the federation (AGF), as chief law officer of the federation was made a party in the suit.

In a motion on notice he filed through his lawyer, Mr Bamidele Igbinedion, Ukpo prayed Justice Inyang Ekwo to reverse the order permitting the release of his biodata to Ekweremadu and his wife for their defence before Uxbridge Magistrate Court in London.

The defendants in the motion bothering on the alleged breach of fundamental rights are…





Source: Leadership Newspaper