AI Report: DSS Denies Abducting Citizens





The Department of State Services (DSS) said contrary to media report and report by the Amnesty International (AI), that it has been abducting innocent citizens, the Service is not involved in any citizen abduction.

DSS spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, while reacting to media and Amnesty International reports that the Service has been abducting innocent citizens under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, outrightly denied the reports and described them as a misleading narrative.

The DSS spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday night that “as part of its enforcement activities, the DSS arrests when, where and if necessary. This is evidently carried out in line with tenets of democratic ideals.

“At no time has the agency embarked on its actions without following led down procedures in respect of obtaining warrants of arrest or orders for detention from competent legal authorities. The claim of abduction or use of enforced disappearances is an absolute lie and a make-up…





