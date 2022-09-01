FRSC Targets Zero Fatality During 2022 ‘Ember Months’





The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said it was targeting minimal road crashes and zero fatality during the 2022 ‘Ember Months’ period.

The FRSC acting Corps Marshal, DCM Dauda Ali Biu, who stated this while briefing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, said the Corps has deployed massive personnel to all strategic roads as part of the measures to achieve the target.

Biu said: “As part of efforts to deal with these challenges, the Corps came up with the idea of “Ember Months” special patrols and mega public enlightenment rallies in motor parks, which involve massive deployment of personnel and logistics to motor parks for aggressive sensitisation, and the roads, particularly around identified black spots, for the containment of the perennial traffic gridlocks and the accompanying hazards.

“This year, therefore, presents yet another challenge that we have come out to tackle head-on with commitment and determination, as evidenced by the comprehensive measures we have put in place to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper