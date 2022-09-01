Governors Tasked On Tuberculosis Scourge





Director-general of Nigeria’s Governor’s Forum (NGF) Asishana Okauru has tasked Nigerian state governors to expunge Tuberculosis (TB) intervention programme from Universal Basic Health and treat it with the desired urgency going forward.

Okauru who stated this during an advocacy meeting with the Stop TB Partnership team in Abuja, committed to put the TB fight at the forefront as a priority issue for the governors.

Meanwhile, the executive director, Stop TB Partnership Nigeria, Dr. Lucica Dittu, who congratulated Nigeria on the strides achieved in the last two years, however presented the challenges faced by TB, which according to her, include huge financial gap.

Lucica, who stated this during an advocacy visit to the Federal Ministry of Health in Abuja, identified other areas of challenges as the increasing cases of childhood TB, low treatment outcomes, amongst others.

She therefore stressed the need to have more TB representatives on the CCM and the need for Nigeria to have an…





Source: Leadership Newspaper