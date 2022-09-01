Kwankwaso Not Attacked In Kogi, Says Campaign Organisation





The RMK Presidential Campaign Organisation has denied media reports that the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, was attacked in Lokoja, Kogi State.

A statement signed by the spokesman of RMK Presidential Campaign Organisation, Barr. Ladipo Johnson, on Thursday, said reports suggesting Kwankwaso was attacked were “fake, unfounded and ridiculous.”

Johnson noted that Kwankwaso enjoyed nothing short of love from the good people of Kogi during visit to the Confluence State.

The statement said, “Our attention has been drawn to a number of media reports, which insinuate that the convoy of Sen Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party was attacked in Kogi State.

“We wish to categorically and unambiguously state that these stories are fake, unfounded and ridiculous.

“Since his arrival in the state, Sen Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has received nothing short of love from the good people of Kogi…





Source: Leadership Newspaper