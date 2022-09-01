MONEY MARKET: Analysts Foresee Gloomy Outlook For GDP Growth





Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures were released at the weekend by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showing a growth of 3.54 per cent for the second quarter of 2022 but analysts are worried that the country’s growth rate may be slower by the end of the year.

Already, the growth recorded for the second quarter of 2022 is slower than the growth recorded in the second quarter of 2021, although faster than 3.11 per cent growth recorded in the first quarter of this year.

According to the statistics agency, the Q2 2022 growth rate decreased by 1.47 per cent points from 5.01 per cent growth rate recorded in Q2 2021 and increased by 0.44 per cent points relative to 3.11 per cent in Q1 2022. “However, quarter-on-quarter, real GDP grew at -0.37 per cent in Q2 2022, reflecting lower economic activity in Q2 2022 than in the preceding quarter.

“In the quarter under review, aggregate GDP stood at N45.004 trillion in nominal terms. This performance is higher when…





Source: Leadership Newspaper