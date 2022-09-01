N11.9bn Stolen From Kwara Treasury Between 2011-2019 – Audit Report





At least N11.9bn of public funds were allegedly carted away from the treasury of Kwara State between 2011 and 2019.

A forensic audit report said funds allegedly carted away by the immediate-past administration were without any lawful tie to any project or programme.

The audit also showed that N2bn cash withdrawals not tied to any project or official expenditure were made within eight days in February 2019, barely one month to the last general election.

Speaking during the submission of the forensic audit report to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Thursday, Partner at the SSAC and Professionals, Anthony Iniomoh, said the report was in two volumes covering Internally Generated Revenue; Capital Receipts; Internal and External Loans; Recurrent / Overhead Expenditure; Personnel Cost (Salaries and Wages); Capital Expenditure; Assets Disposed; Kwara State Internal Revenue Service; Infrastructural Fund Kwara (IFK); Harmony Holdings Limited; amongst others.

“A few highlights of our findings may…





Source: Leadership Newspaper