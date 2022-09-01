Secured Records Opens 2nd Archiving Warehouse In Nigeria





Secured Records Management

Solutions (SRMS), a provider of end-to-end document management and secured software solutions, has officially commissioned its second document archiving warehouse in Nigeria. The warehouse, which is located in Abuja, is positioned to improve its operations and deliver efficient services to cus- tomers in the region.

The commissioning of the 700-square feet, state-of-the- art warehouse follows the organization’s promise of delivering specialised and enhanced solutions that maximises productivity for customers as well as expanding SRMS services to both the private and public sector across Nigeria.

Through this expansion, SRMS aims to reinforce its commitment to offering its customers a smart, comprehensive range of services including document warehousing, document management, data management, work force automation, Cybersecurity, IT consultancy, data warehousing and visualization, and software development across Nigeria. Speaking during the unveiling,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper