Terrorists Ambush Troops, Kill 2 Soldiers In Katsina





Suspected terrorists have ambushed troops from the 35 Battalion of the Nigerian Army in Katsina State, killing two soldiers, while four others sustained various degrees of injuries.

A credible source, who is a resident of Shimfida community, where the incident happened, disclosed that several terrorists were also killed in the encounter as others escaped with gun wounds.

Another source, who is an indigene of Jibia town, said a military Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), was escorting a group of local business people to Gurbi village when it stepped on an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by the terrorists.

He said, “Immediately the vehicle stepped on the IED, it exploded and the bandits started firing at the soldiers.

“Because the soldiers were many, they too started firing back. My cousin was among those going to Gurbi for a business transaction and he was miraculously saved.”

He added that already residents of Shimfida have fled to Jibia town to take refuge.

The attack…





Source: Leadership Newspaper