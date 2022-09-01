Tribunal Sacks Bwari Council Chairman, Orders Re-run In Kuje





Federal Capital Territory (FCT) election petitions tribunal has invalidated the election of the chairman of Bwari Area Council, John Gabaya, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

It declared Shekwolo Haruna Audi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 12, 2022 council election.

Delivering the judgment by a three members panel led by the chief magistrate, Muinat Olashade Oyekan, the tribunal said Gabaya did not win the majority of lawful votes cast during the chairmanship election in the area.

She said that the APC candidate scored the highest number of votes more than the PDP candidate and that results of some identified polling units at some political wards were not recorded for the APC candidate during the last council polls.

Oyekan, therefore, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Bwari council chairman and present it to the APC candidate, Audi, as the duly elected chairman of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper