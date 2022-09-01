You Are Ungrateful, Wike Tells PDP National Chairman Ayu





Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has described the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, as an ungrateful politician.

The governor stated that Ayu reneged on his earlier promise to resign as the party’s National Chairman if a Northerner emerges as the PDP presidential candidate, because of N14 billion that is is the coffers of the PDP.

He further stated that since the PDP national chairman does not want reconciliation, his camp was ready to help the PDP lose the 2023 presidential election.

Wike spoke on Thursday at the commissioning of Omerelu internal roads in Ikwerre local government area of the State, which was performed by a former PDP deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Olabode George.

The governor said: “Our special guest of honour, it is unfortunate that today, somebody said where were you when we founded the party? That those of you who said the right things must be done were boys and children. Imagine what power can…





Source: Leadership Newspaper