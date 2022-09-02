China Locks Down 21 Million People in Chengdu After Outbreak





Officials in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu have announced a lockdown of its 21.2 million residents and four days of citywide testing following an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

In a statement, Chengdu city officials said city residents must “stay home in principle” from 6 p.m. Thursday, while non-essential employees were asked to work from home to combat a new wave of infections. Households will be allowed to send one person per day to shop for necessities, provided they can show a negative test from within the past 24 hours.

The statement went on to say all residents would be tested for the infection between Thursday and Sunday. They were urged to not leave the city unless “absolutely necessary.”

It was not clear how long the lockdown would last. The Reuters news agency reported most of the restrictions were intended to last a few days at this point, although two provincial cities in northern China extended curbs slightly beyond initial plans.

Similar measures have…





Source: Leadership Newspaper