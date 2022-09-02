EU-ECOWAS Ends Regional Coordination Meeting In Abuja 





The European Union and ECOWAS team (EU-ECOWAS), has rounded off its regional coordination meeting thr at ECOWAS headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria.

The meeting which takes place monthly is held to provide opportunity for the stakeholders of the EU-ECOWAS to deliberate on issues that would assist the body to submount challenges troubling the West African sub-region.

Within the framework of monthly programme monitoring meetings, the ECOWAS Commission received the EU delegation at its premises in Abuja on August 23, 2022.

The objective of the bilateral meeting is to review key ongoing programmes as well as those identified under the new EU funding instrument.

Among the top personalities of the Union who attended the meeting was the Head of Cooperation of European Union in Nigeria, Ms Cécile Tassin-Pfizer accompanied by her collaborators, like the Deputy Head of Delegation and Head of Political Section, Head of Finance, Contracts and Audit, project managers, as well as ECOWAS…





Source: Leadership Newspaper