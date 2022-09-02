In US, Osinbajo Advocates Debt-For-Climate Swap Deal





In a call that can at once significantly advance the cause of global net-zero emissions target, facilitate energy access and the development of African countries, Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has proposed a Debt-For-Climate (DFC) Swap deal.

Explaining the DFC concept on Thursday during a lecture on a just and equitable energy transition for Africa at the Center for Global Development in Washington D.C, Prof. Osinbajo in a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, stated that “debt for climate swaps is a type of debt swap where bilateral or multilateral debt is forgiven by creditors in exchange for a commitment by the debtor to use the outstanding debt service payments for national climate action programs.

“Typically, the creditor country or institution agrees to forgive part of a debt, if the debtor country would pay the avoided debt service payment in a local currency into an escrow or any other transparent fund and the funds must then be used for agreed…





Source: Leadership Newspaper