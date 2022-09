A Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos has discharged and acquitted a former governor of the State, Senator Jonah Jang, who was standing trial for allegedly embezzling the sum of N6.3bn public funds during his tenure as governor.

Justice Christy Dabup also knocked out all the 17 charges brought against the former governor by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Details Later…





Source: Leadership Newspaper