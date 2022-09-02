NAICOM Denies Wrongdoing In N4bn Building Purchase





The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has denied wrong doing in the purchase of uncompleted N4billion building in Abuja.

It denied the allegation that its management deceived President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Executive Council into approving the purchase of a new office building in Abuja.

In a statement signed by its management said “it was also stated in that the Commission said it was buying a “ready to use magnificent office complex” rather than an uncompleted building. While the Commission does not intend to join issues with the media, it has become imperative that the general public be availed with the facts as they are. It is on this premise that the Commission state as follows:

“That the management of the Commission through the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning presented to the Federal Executive Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, an Unfinished property for approval to be acquired as NAICOM Academy and office…





Source: Leadership Newspaper