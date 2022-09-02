Nasarawa Govt Takes Over Payment Of State-owned Varsity Salary





Nasarawa State government has taken over the payment of staff salaries at the state-owned university, Keffi (NSUK).

Governor Abdullahi Sule made this known while briefing members of the State Executive Council (SEC) in Lafia yesterday.

He said his administration has agreed to take over the payment of salaries of staff of the university to meet one of the key demands by the local chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to the way for the possible resumption of academic activities in the institution.”

“Based on the available finances to the state and especially because of the importance attached to education, my administration has agreed to take over the responsibility of paying the salaries of staff at the NSUK, beginning from this month,” he said.

Sule said so far, the management of the university, as well as the non-teaching unions: namely the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities…





Source: Leadership Newspaper