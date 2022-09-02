NFWP Empowered Women, Curbed Domestic Violence – Coordinator





The Nigeria For Women Project (NFWP) has said that it has helped to improve the overall livelihoods of women in the targeted states of Nigeria, while reducing domestic violence and other social norms that violate their fundamental human rights.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, the Coordinator, Ogun State chapter of NFWP, Mrs Bolanle Olatoni Fadairo, explained that the Project had conducted survey on social norms before the commencement and implementation of the programme in targeted states but since the programme began, most of the stereotypes and norms have gradually been eroded.

The NFWP is a five-year project of the federal government of Nigeria with support from the World Bank, aimed at supporting Nigerian government’s efforts of ensuring gender-equality and improving women’s economic well-being at individual, household level and the community at large.

The project, which is winding down in March 2023, has, since flag-off in December 2020, exceeded its target of 54,000 women…





Source: Leadership Newspaper