Ogun Assembly Suspends Sitting Over Speaker’s Arrest By EFCC





The Ogun State House of Assembly (OGHA), on Thursday, suspended its sitting following the arrest of its Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo.

The Speaker was in the early hours of the Thursday arrested by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos.

Oluomo, a three-term lawmaker representing Ifo 1 State Constituency, was arrested over allegations bordering on corruption, forgery and financial impropriety.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Akeem Balogun (Ogun Waterside State Constituency), who is statutorily saddled with the responsibility of conducting the businesses of the Assembly in the absence of the Speaker, also could not convene the sitting of the House as at the time LEADERSHIP visited the Assembly complex.

Though there was no official statement from either the OGHA Clerk or any of the Speaker’s aides regarding the suspension…





Source: Leadership Newspaper