PDP Crisis: Ayu, Not Wike, Is Immature – Bode George





A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has said that from the utterances of the party’s National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, he is immature.

George, who is also a former Military Governor of Ondo State, stated this on Thursday while inaugurating Omerelu internal roads in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State, which were constructed by the Rivers State government.

He was reacting to Ayu’s recent interview on the BBC Hausa Service where he said those calling for his resignation as the national chairman of the PDP were making mere noise and that they were children when the party was founded.

George said: “You see and you hear when a serving National Chairman of our party is calling elected governors children. Does he think that children don’t grow or there is a life perpetual for him? We need to watch our language. It look to me that it is him that is premature.”

Meanwile, the PDP chieftain stated that the All…





Source: Leadership Newspaper