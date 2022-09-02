SGF Laments Unauthorised Access To Data By Scammers





The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has lamented the level of fraudulent activities being perpetrated by scammers who have unauthorised access to data of citizens with the aim of swindling them.

Mustapha spoke on Thursday when the management team of the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) led by its National Commissioner/CEO, Vincent O. Olatunji, paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja.

He added that with the creation of the NDPB, the era of data theft would be a thing of the past.

He said, “Data theft is one of the most thriving businesses in the world. Everywhere you go, every country is putting measures in place so that data of its citizens are protected because accessibility to people’s data, unauthorized ones, would invariably allow anybody doing that to take absolute control over the people’s lives, from their financial transactions to their health records, to their access to certain information which can be manipulated.

“So I am…





Source: Leadership Newspaper