Will APC’s Consolidation Moves Be Enough In Niger?





Amid fears that some aggrieved members may dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, the party’s governorship candidate Umar Mohammed Bago, in recent weeks, embarked on reconciliation/consolidatory meetings with party leaders and chieftains across the state.

The reconciliation move by the candidate was in spite of the state governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello’s welcoming of about 500 women from the leading opposition People Democratic Party (PDP) into the APC last weekend at Kontagora.

There were also reports that the deputy governor candidate of PDP Mr Samuel Gomina received 5000 APC members to PDP in Tafa local government area of the state.

However, the notion of defection didn’t sit well within the camp of the gubernatorial candidate. Like many states in the North Central, Niger had been a top PDP state until the 2015 polls which saw the President Muhammadu Buhari-led political tsunami sacked it from government. Its attempt to return in 2019 was elusive as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper